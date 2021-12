The 50ft long and 28ft wide sand sculpture of Santa Claus on Puri sea beach on Saturday. (ANI/pictures)

Puri (Odisha) [India] December 25 (ANI): On the occasion of Christmas, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 50 feet long, 28 feet wide sand sculpture of Santa Claus on Puri sea beach.

About 5,400 red roses and other flowers were used to make the sand art in Puri on the occasion of Christmas. On his Twitter handle Pattnaik wrote, Enjoy your #Christmas with #COVID19 guidelines".

Pattnaik took eight hours for carving and two days for preparation with the help of his Sudarsan sand art institute.

"We all know the third wave of Covid-19 has already started in most parts of the world, so we created this sculpture where Santa is spreading a message of following COVID-19 guidelines. I hope this will set a new record", said Pattnaik.

For the last 16 years, he has been creating sand art during Christmas. Many of his sand sculptures have carved a place in the Limca Book of World records.

The Padma Bushan award-winning sand artist Sudarsan has participated in more than 60 International sand art championships and festivals around the World and has won many awards for the country. (ANI)

