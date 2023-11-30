Sambalpur (Odisha), Nov 30 (PTI) Odisha Police on Thursday detained a teacher of an English medium school in Sambalpur city for allegedly sexually harassing a class-9 girl student.

According to police, the teacher allegedly asked a few students including the victim to come to a classroom. A few minutes later, he asked them, barring the victim and one of her friends, to go outside.

Later, the teacher asked the victim's friend to fetch his water bottle. With only the victim in the classroom, the accused allegedly sexually harassed the girl, police said.

When her classmate returned, the victim narrated her ordeal. On reaching home, the victim told her parents about the incident, following which they took up the matter with the principal, who in turn informed police.

"We have lodged a police complaint. Law will take its own course," he said.

Sambalpur sadar sub-collector Puspanjali Panda also visited the school with police to investigate the matter.

"Both the school authorities and parents have lodged police complaints. Legal action will be initiated," Panda said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act in connection with the incident. The teacher has been detained and further investigation is underway, said Sambalpur Sadar SDPO PK Sahu said.

