Mortal remains of the college student brought to Balasore for her last rites (Photo/ANI)

Balasore (Odisha) [India], July 15 (ANI): Mortal remains of the student, who died after setting herself on fire following alleged inaction by the authorities of her college in Odisha against her sexual harassment complaint against an assistant professor, were brought to her native village in Balasore district for the last rites on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old student set herself on fire after allegedly facing prolonged sexual harassment by her college's Head of Department. Despite lodging a formal complaint and seeking help from the principal, her pleas were ignored leading to her taking the drastic step inside the campus of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College on Saturday.

Yesterday, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar confirmed that the student had succumbed to her burns. She was first admitted to the Balasore district hospital before being moved to AIIMS.

Opposition parties staged protests demanding justice for the deceased student and strict action against those involved.

Fakir Mohan (Autonomous ) College Education Head of Department Samira Kumar Sahu and Principal Dilip Ghose have been arrested in the case.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief and assured the family of the deceased that all those guilty in this case will face the strictest punishment as per the law.

In a post on X, CM Majhi said, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the female student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College. Despite the government's fulfilment of all responsibilities and the tireless efforts of the expert medical team, the victim's life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of her departed soul and beseech Lord Jagannath to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss."

"I assure the family of the deceased student that all those guilty in this case will face the strictest punishment as per the law. For this, I have personally issued instructions to the authorities. The government stands firmly with the family," the Odisha CM emphasised.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also expressed deep sorrow over the death of a woman student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore who had attempted self-immolation.

Kambhampati called it a tragic loss and said those responsible will face strict punishment. He also offered condolences to the student's family.

In a post on X, Kambhampati wrote, "Shattered to learn of the untimely loss of a young student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College. Her passing is not just a tragedy,it is a stark reminder of the urgent need to safeguard our campuses."

"The law will take its toughest course. Those responsible will face uncompromising punishment. My heart goes out to the grieving family. May they find strength in this hour of unbearable pain.Sadgati Praptirastu," the post reads. (ANI)

