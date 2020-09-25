Bhubaneswar, Sep 25 (PTI) Odishas Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera said on Friday that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and urged all those who came in contact with him to get tested.

Behera said that he has some symptoms and is in home isolation.

I have tested COVID-positive today. Hence I request all my friends and associates who came in contact with me in last 7 days to test and isolate themselves, he said on social media.

The minister said that his health condition is stable at present.

Deputy chairperson of the State Planning Board Sanjau Dasburma has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Behera is the ninth minister in Odisha to be infected by the coronavirus.

The other ministers who have tested positive are Padmanabha Behera, Samir Ranjan Dash, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Tukuni Sahu, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Susanta Singh, Arun Kumar Sahoo and Padmini Dian.

Besides, 28 other MLAs and three MPs have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Total 37 MLAs of the 147-member state assembly have been diagnosed with COVID-19. At present, the assembly has 145 members as two seats are vacant due to deaths.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished Behera and Dasburma speedy recovery.

