Bhubaneswar, Feb 25 (PTI) Odisha's Board of Secondary Education on Monday rejected the allegation that the Mathematics question paper for the ongoing class 10 examination was leaked.

Addressing reporters, board president Srikant Tarai said the examination was conducted in a fair manner and the question paper was not leaked.

He appealed to students to appear in the examination "without any confusion".

Reports had earlier claimed that purported photos of the Mathematics question paper went viral on social media.

On Friday, it was alleged that the English question paper was leaked. That claim was also rejected by the board.

More than 5.5 lakh students are appearing in the examinations being held at 3,047 centres across the state.

The examination started on February 20 and will continue till March 4.

