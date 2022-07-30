Kalahandi (Odisha) [India] July 30 (ANI): A team of Special Task Force (STF) has seized Leopard skin along other incriminating materials from an alleged wildlife criminal, in the Kalahandi district of Bhubneshwar.

According to the Bhubneshawr police, an STF team of police conducted a raid with the help of Bhawanipatna Forest Officials of Kalahandi district on Thursday, near Satpur Chhak which falls in between the Rayagada SH under Bhawanipatna Wildlife North Range PS. Narla in Kalahandi after receiving secret information about the possession of Wildlife products by some wildlife criminals.

Also Read | Paryushan Parv 2022: Meat Shops in Gurugram To Stay Closed for Nine Days During Jain Festival.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), STF, JN Pankaj asserted, "In the raid by the special team of Police, an alleged wildlife criminal Kailash Majhi was apprehended, the team also recovered one Leopard skin and some other incriminating materials from Majhi's possession, as per the information the alleged criminal is a resident of Gunupur Ghantamal PS. Narla in Kalahandi".

"So far, the alleged criminal has not been able to present any authority in support of the possession of such Leopard Skin. He has handed over all the illegal materials to the Bhawanipatna Forest Officials under Bhawanipatna North Forest Division for necessary legal action," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi: Five Hurt As Bus Hits Two-Wheelers in Jahangirpuri, Say Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)