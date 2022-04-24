Subarnapur (Odisha) [India], April 24 (ANI): Odisha Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday arrested one person for possessing three elephant tusks weighing 10 kg each and other incriminating materials, said an STF press note.

The accused was identified as Ranjan Mahakud.

On receiving a tip-off, a team of STF conducted a raid with the help of Birmaharajpur Forest Officials on Sunday morning near village Jubaranisitapur under Subalaya Police Station in Subarnapur district, added the press release.

During the search, three elephant tusks weighing 10 kg and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession. Enquiry is underway.

A special drive against the wildlife criminals/poachers is still continuing.

To date, STF had seized as many as 27 leopard skins, 18 elephant tusks, and seven deer skins, 12 live pangolins, 3.40 kg of pangolin scales, two leopard teeth, 29 leopard claws, 46 live wild parrots with the arrest of 65 wildlife criminals. (ANI)

