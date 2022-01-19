Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 19 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police has rescued one live Pangolin and detained a wildlife criminal in the Balangir district of the state.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Teja Raja Patel, STF SP said, "Our team got information yesterday that a wildlife criminal was having live pangolin and he was going to have a deal of this pangolin with a poacher."

Also Read | ‘Learnt From School About Good Touch And Bad Touch’: Accused Imprisoned Under POCSO Act in Kerala Following Boy's Statement.

"Immediately, our team reached the spot and apprehended the accused Ajit Kumar Budek. We also seized that live pangolin and handed over it to forest officials," he added.

Patel further said that they have seized a total of 25 Leopard skins, 13 elephant tusks, 2 deer skins, 10 live pangolins and more than 16 kg pangolin scales since 2020.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Govt Allows Liquor Sale at All Airports and Supermarkets, Cuts Prices by 20%.

He also informed that the team has arrested a total of 56 wildlife criminals in the state including one arrested recently. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)