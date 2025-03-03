Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 3 (ANI): The nine-day-long Subhadra Shakti Mela successfully concluded on Sunday at Janta Maidan, Bhubaneswar, achieving a milestone with business transactions exceeding rupees five crore and a footfall of over eight lakh visitors.

Speaking at the event, Odisha Deputy CM and Minister of Mission Shakti and Tourism, Pravati Parida, praised the success of the mela. "The grand mela made a significant milestone with business transactions exceeding Rs 5 crore and a footfall of over 8 lakh visitors during the last nine days in the capital city," she added.

Also Read | Weather Forecast Today, March 3: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

"The grand Subhadra Shakti Mela has not only empowered women but has also fostered entrepreneurship. It is a moment of pride that 400 women entrepreneurs became 'Lakhpati Didi' by successfully selling their products here," she said.

The Deputy CM further stated that the mela provided a platform for economic growth but also emphasised the importance of women's empowerment and community-driven entrepreneurship.

Also Read | Kerala: Youth Dies After Fish Gets Stuck in Throat While Fishing in Paddy Field in Kayamkulam.

The overwhelming response from participants and visitors has solidified its place as a premier initiative promoting local industries and fostering inclusive development in Odisha.

The event was organised by the Department of Mission Shakti, Government of Odisha, and aimed to empower women entrepreneurs by providing a large-scale platform for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Producer Groups (PGs) from across the state.

The event featured a variety of products, including handicrafts, handlooms, organic produce, and traditional food items, highlighting Odisha's rich cultural heritage and entrepreneurial potential.

With over 300 stalls, the mela offered diverse products ranging from handicrafts and handlooms to organic produce and millet-based snacks. Traditional arts like Dhokra, Sabai grass crafts, and Kotpad textiles earned widespread appreciation. The handloom section featuring Sambalpuri, Kotpad, and Bomkai sarees also reported brisk sales. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)