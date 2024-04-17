Puri (Odisha) [India], April 17 (ANI): On the occasion of Ram Navami, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Lord Ram with the message "Happy Ram Navami" at Puri beach in Odisha.

Pattnaik created a 7ft high and 20ft long sand art of Lord Ram at the Puri beach. He used about 12 tons of sand for the sculpture. Students of his sand art institute joined their hands to complete the sculpture.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bodies of Two Constables, Including Female Cop Recovered From Rented Apartment in Prayagraj; Investigation Underway.

"Before also, We did many sand sculptures of Shri Ram on different occasions. This time, we have done a different one," said Sudarsan.

The sand art of Ram Lalla has become a tourist attraction. Many people thronged the beach to see the art installation.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2024: Ayodhya Decorated Lavishly as Ram Navami Celebrations Begin in Holy City, ‘Surya Tilak’ of Ram Lalla Idol at Noon (See Pics and Videos).

Recently, he created a sand sculpture of veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani with the message "Congratulations! Living legend L K Advani ji" at Puri Beach.

Pattnaik created a 5-foot-high sand art of L K Advani on being conferred Bharat Ratna. The artist used 4 tonnes of sand to create the sculpture, which took him over 5 hours to complete.

So far, Padma-awardee artist Sudarsan has participated in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals around the world and won many prizes for the country. He is known for spreading awareness through his art.

Ram Navami is one of the most celebrated festivals in the Hindu community that commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The day holds special significance among Hindus which falls on the ninth day of the Chaitra month, the first month in the Hindu lunar calendar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)