New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday asked airlines to monitor and take necessary action in case of any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar, in view of the train accident in the state.

Besides, the ministry said that any cancellation and rescheduling on flights due to the incident may be done without penal charges.

The ministry has sent out an advisory to the airlines in this regard.

"In view of the unfortunate accident in Odisha, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised all airlines to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports of the State and take necessary action regarding the same," it said in a statement.

At least 288 people have died in one of the worst accidents involving three trains that happened at Balasore in Odisha on Friday night.

