Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 13 (ANI): The state transport department of Odisha has partnered with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to launch a comprehensive road safety awareness campaign.

This initiative aims to address the critical issue of two-wheeler riders travelling without helmets, a concern that poses significant risks to road users.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Security Breach on 2001 Attack Anniversary a Grim Reminder of SFJ Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's Threat To Target Parliament on or Before December 13.

Under the visionary leadership of the Transport Department and the dedicated efforts of NCC Directorate Odisha, a programme has been devised to distribute free helmets to individuals travelling without proper head protection.

This altruistic endeavour is set to distribute free helmets, generously provided by the Commissioner and the NCC cadets, to those in need.

Also Read | Parliament Passes Bill To Set Up Central Tribal University in Telangana After Nod From Rajya Sabha.

The campaign will kick off with a helmet distribution event, where the Commissioner and NCC cadets will personally hand over the helmets to two-wheeler users.

This symbolic gesture not only emphasises the importance of helmet usage but also underscores the commitment of the community to prioritise road safety. Following the distribution, a procession of NCC cadets embarked on a rally, armed with informative placards, to raise awareness among the masses.

The placards will convey crucial messages about road safety, urging adherence to traffic rules and regulations. This visually impactful rally aims to resonate with the public, encouraging responsible behaviour on the roads.

Colonel Sagar K. Mohanty, Director of NCC Directorate Odisha, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "Road safety is a collective responsibility, and through collaborations like these, we can make a significant impact on reducing accidents and promoting responsible road behaviour. The distribution of free helmets coupled with the awareness rally is a powerful combination to drive home the importance of safety."

The Additional Director of Training of the Odisha Directorate highlighted the role of NCC cadets in community service, saying, "Our cadets are not just disciplined individuals; they are community leaders committed to making a positive impact. This road safety campaign aligns perfectly with our ethos, and we are honoured to contribute to such a vital cause."

This collaborative effort aligns with the broader mission of creating a safer road environment for all citizens. By combining the resources and expertise of the Transport Department and the commitment of NCC cadets, this campaign is poised to make a lasting impression on the road safety landscape in Odisha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)