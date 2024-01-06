Nayagarh (Odisha) [India], January 6 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw offered prayers at Nilamadhaba Temple in Kantilo town of Nayagarh district on Saturday morning.

The Union Minister paid his obeisance to Lord Nilamadhava and also had prasadam along with the other devotees at the temple premises, an official said.

Sri Nilamadhava Temple is a very old and famous Lord Vishnu temple that is near the bank of Mahanadi in Kantilo town, Odisha. It is near the twin hills, with a surrounding forest and a permanent flow of holy water from the feet of Lord Nilamadhava.

Lord Nilamadhava occupies a central position in the cult of Lord Jagannath. To date, the shrine of Lord Nilamadhava is present on the right side of Lakshmi temple in Puri Jagannath temple.

Earlier on Saturday, Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the construction site of Bhubaneswar Railway Station and commended the progress of passenger-friendly amenities along with world-class infrastructure.

Vaishnaw said, "The work for making Bhubaneswar Railway Station a world-class railway station was started under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The progress made is commendable. Bhubaneswar Railway Station will connect the two sides of the city."

The Bhubaneswar Railway Station is an NSG-2 (A1 Class) category station of the Khurda Road Division of the East Coast Railway. It serves Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, and is the headquarters of the East Coast Railway Zone of the Indian Railway. (ANI)

