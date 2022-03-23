Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 23 (ANI): The campaign for the election of 109 urban local bodies (ULBs) including three municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur ended on Wednesday.

The local authorities informed ANI that over 20,000 polling officials have been deployed for conducting the urban polls smoothly.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 4 Children Die in Kushinagar After Eating Toffees, CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Probe.

Rabindra Nath Sahu, secretary of Odisha State Election Commission, told ANI that elections for the post of Mayor and Chairperson will be held in a direct manner for the first time in the state.

"Massive police arrangements have been made. In Naxal affected areas, the DGP had already made a review of the law and order situation. Adequate precautions have already been taken and there is no such Naxal effect on these urban areas," said Sahu.

Also Read | Oppo K10 & Enco Air 2 Earbuds Launched in India; First Sale on March 29, 2022.

The polling is scheduled to be held on March 24 and the results will be declared on March 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)