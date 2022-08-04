Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday urged people to come forward and take the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest, expressing concern over the fact that only a few have been administered the third shot thus far, even as infections continue to get detected in the state.

The administration is looking at ways to administer as many precautionary doses as possible by September 30, the deadline set by the Union government for giving free jabs at public healthcare institutions, Health Director Bijay Panigrahi said.

"Only 26 per cent of those aged above 60 have taken the precaution doses," Panigrahi said in a media briefing in Bhubaneswar.

Around 2.65 crore of the population is between 18-60 years, of which only eight per cent or 22.84 lakh people have taken the booster dose, according to the official.

Panigrahi added that around 25 lakh individuals above 12 years of age are yet to get their second dose.

He requested everyone to do the needful as soon as possible as cases could surge at any time.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 870 new infections on Thursday, pushing the tally to 13,16,473.

As many as 157 children were among the new patients. The state had logged 920 cases on Wednesday.

The toll rose to 9,144 after Bhubaneswar and Cuttack reported one fatality each.

Of the new infections, Sundargarh reported the 220 cases, followed by 140 in Khurda.

Odisha now has 6,325 active cases, while 13,00,951 patients have recovered from the infection, including 928 since Wednesday.

Besides, 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The test positivity rate stood at 4.17 per cent as the cases were detected out of 20,880 samples.

