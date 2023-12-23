Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 23 (ANI): The Odisha Vigilance Department has arrested Prashanta Kumar Gantayat, the Chief Civil Supplies Officer (CCSO) of Bhubaneswar, for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets.

"Based on searches conducted on the properties of Prashanta Kumar Gantayat, he was found to be in possession of disproportionate assets, including two multi-story buildings in Bhubaneswar, two flats, five plots, including three in Bhubaneswar, deposits of approximately Rs. 1.48 crore, gold weighing 536 grammes, cash of Rs. 1.21 lakh, a four-wheeler, etc., which he could not satisfactorily account for," said an official of the Odisha Vigilance Department official.

As per a press statement by Y. K. Jethwa, Director, Odisha Vigilance, Gantayat has been placed under arrest and will be produced before the Special Vigilance Court.

The simultaneous searches were carried out by the special teams comprising eight DSPs, five inspectors, and other staff of the Odisha Vigilance Department, said the official.

More information awaited. (ANI)

