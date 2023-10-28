Puri (Odisha) [India], October 28 (ANI): Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha scheme V K Pandian on Saturday asked the authorities to complete the Sri Mandir Heritage Corridor project in Puri before December 15.

Pandian has played a key part in the Sri Jagannath Heritage Corridor. The Sri Mandir Parikrama project will create an unobstructed 75-metre corridor around the outer wall of the Jagannath Temple.

Upon completion, devotees will get an unobstructed view of the temple from a distance. The corridor will also provide amenities for devotees and strengthen security around the temple complex.

VK Pandian, who took voluntary retirement from the IAS on October 23, was appointed as the chairman of the 5T initiative and Nabin Odisha scheme with the status of a Cabinet minister on October 24.

The 5T chairman visited and reviewed the corridor project on Saturday from 4 am to 6 am. Puri District Collector Samarth Verma and some other officers attended the review meeting.

The 5T program is a governance model that emphasizes teamwork, technology, transparency, transformation, and time limits.

VK Pandian is a 2000-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer. He started his career as a civil servant as a sub-collector in Dharmagarh, located in Kalahandi district. Pandian subsequently served as a collector in the Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts before transitioning to his role in the Chief Minister's office.

In the last 10 years since joining, Pandian has played a key role in many crucial decisions of the Patnaik government.

Prior to seeking voluntary retirement VK Pandian served as 5T Secretary to the State Government.

Along with Srimandir, Pandian has also supervised the Odisha government initiative of renovation and restoration of ancient and revered temples throughout the state.

In September, Pandian completed his tour of all 147 assembly constituencies in the state bringing an end to his six-month-long visit to all the districts in the state. (ANI)

