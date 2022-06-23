Bhubaneswar, Jun 23 (PTI) Odisha recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 12,89,068, the Health Department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 as there were no fresh deaths.

Also Read | Huawei Nova 10 Pro Renders Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon.

There are 354 active cases in the state at present.

In the last 24 hours, 36 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 12,79,535.

Also Read | Sensex Closes 443 Points Higher at 52,265.72; Auto, IT Stocks Surge.

The positivity rate stood at 0.51 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 14,361 samples.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)