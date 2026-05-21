India News | Odisha's Iconic Tarakasi Craft Faces Uncertain Future as Rising Silver Prices Hit Cuttack Artisans

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], May 21 (ANI): The historic city Cuttack, known as the "Silver City" of Odisha, is witnessing growing concern among its historic filigree artisans as soaring silver prices and increased import duty continue to affect livelihoods tied to the centuries-old Tarakasi craft.

Local silver artisans say the sudden rise in silver costs, especially after the increase in import duty from 5% to 15%, has disrupted orders, delayed production, and pushed many artisan families into financial uncertainty.

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Ajay Kumar Dey, a silver and gold artisan whose family has been associated with the craft for generations, said the Tarakasi work has been their family business for nearly 50 years.

He explained that while the government's economic decisions may be aimed at national interest, the sharp increase in input duty has made it difficult for artisans to continue working smoothly.

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According to artisans, many customers are postponing orders due to budget constraints caused by rising silver prices. Vendors are also struggling to supply silver on time, resulting in delays and reduced work opportunities for families dependent entirely on the craft.

"This work has been going on for over 50 years. My father has been involved in it since his childhood. He is 74 years old now and has been working since he was 12 or 13. I have been in this field for about 30 years, and my brother is also involved. It is our family business," he said.

He further said, "What PM Modi has done is good from the country's perspective. However, the problem is that the direct import duty has increased. After Diwali, silver prices had already risen significantly, which caused us a lot of trouble as work decreased. We were somehow managing, but then the import duty jumped from 5% to 15%--a 10% increase. If the import duty were a bit less than 10%, it would have been a relief for us. Because of this, our work is getting delayed. The budgets for orders are getting disrupted."

Cuttack's world-famous silver filigree art, also known as 'Tarakasi', recently gained further recognition after receiving a GI tag. Artisans say tourists visiting Puri and Konark Sun Temple often travel to Cuttack specifically to witness the intricate handmade silver artistry.

Political leader Md Moquim also raised concern over the impact on Odisha's artisan community, stating that thousands of families in Cuttack depend on silver craftsmanship for their livelihood.

He urged the central government to reconsider the import tax burden and support the preservation of Odisha's globally recognised silver filigree heritage.

Other artisans and local trade representatives, including Nirakara Das, Biswanath Dey, and Bania Association Secretary Girish Prusty, also expressed concerns over declining orders and the growing financial pressure on traditional craftsmen.

As silver rates continue to rise, many in Cuttack fear that one of Odisha's most celebrated traditional art forms could face a deep economic crisis unless relief measures arrive soon. (ANI)

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