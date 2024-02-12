New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) A survey conducted by a non-profit organisation has claimed that "81.2 per cent" of 30,000 respondents in Delhi admitted to have driven under the influence of alcohol.

Drunk driving leads to fatality of a large number of people annually in India, it said in a statement.

The survey was conducted by the Community Against Drunken Driving (CADD) during August 1-December 31 in 2023. There were 20,776 male and 9,224 female respondents.

The 30,000 respondents were road users in Delhi belonging to different sections of society, including pedestrians, cyclists and those using varied means of transport such as two-wheelers, public transport, private cars, drivers of buses, cabs, auto-rickshaws, trucks, mini-vans, commercial vehicles and e-rickshaws, the statement said.

Since 2001, the organisation has been working towards developing societal responsibility and helping individuals and communities in ensuring road safety practices.

The public perception survey was conducted to assess the impact of human behaviour in maintaining safety on roads.

Also, 67.8 per cent respondents, including pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheeler riders or those who walk along roads, said they "felt unsafe while using roads, especially in areas with higher vehicle density", it said.

More than 90 per cent of respondents felt that accidents have increased.

And, 71.1 per cent of them said they witnessed an accident on Delhi roads whether major or minor, and in some cases causing grievous injuries. Unfortunately the number of respondents who reported an accident or helped victims was lower than 15 per cent of total respondents, the statement said.

The survey also found that 85.3 per cent of respondents were involved in a road accident themselves be it a minor accident, or some even suffering a physical injury, it added.

