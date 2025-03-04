New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The officer trainees of the Indian Revenue Service (78th batch) called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Addressing the officers, the President said that the job of Indian Revenue Service officers is one of the most important functions for governance and welfare. She highlighted the importance of taxes for a vibrant economy.

She added that as Indian Revenue Service officers, they would play a pivotal role in ensuring that this essential resource is collected in a fair, effective, and transparent manner.

The President said that our infrastructure is growing, digital connectivity is bridging gaps, and economic opportunities are more accessible than ever before. She underlined that for development to be sustainable and inclusive, resources must be managed with efficiency and fairness, and the citizens should trust the system.

President Murmu said that they have crucial role to play as they would oversee the process to ensure that everyone contributes according to their lawful capacity, while being treated with dignity and respect.

The President said that the changing times, growing expectations and government initiatives have ushered in a new era of greater efficiency, transparency and convenience. "Digital technology is at the core of this change," she said.

President Droupadi Murmu noted that the income tax department uses advanced data analytics to detect discrepancies with remarkable precision while ensuring that honest taxpayers don't face inconvenience.

She advised officers to remember that technology is just a tool, and it is not a substitute for human values. She said that data-driven systems may enhance efficiency, but they can never replace empathy and integrity. She told them that their policies and actions should be aimed towards the development of all, especially the underprivileged and weaker sections.

The Officer Trainees of Indian Revenue Service (78th batch), including two Officer Trainees from the Royal Bhutan Service, are undergoing Induction training at the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT), Nagpur. (ANI)

