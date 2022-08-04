New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) A meeting of licence holders of wholesale and retail liquor shops was held at the Delhi Secretariat here on Thursday, during which officials sought their suggestions on a new excise policy.

Top officials of the government, including the chief secretary, attended the meeting.

The Delhi government has withdrawn its Excise Policy 2021-22 and has decided to go back to the old excise regime to run liquor stores in the city through its four undertakings from September 1.

However, the government has also formed a committee to prepare a new excise policy.

The committee comprising the principal secretary (finance), principal secretary (revenue), excise commissioner and a member having expertise in the excise regime will submit its report to the government in one month.

Wholesale and retail licence holders have been given extension to continue their business up to August 31, after which retail liquor stores will be run by Delhi government corporations. The government has already invited applications for wholesale licences of Indian and foreign liquor sale.

