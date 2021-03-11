Jalna (Maha), Mar 10 (PTI) Two officials of the revenue department were injured while chasing a truck carrying illegally mined sand in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Moti Bagh area.

Ganesh Kakde, resident of Jalna town, was arrested.

As per the complaint filed by circle officer Vishwas Bhore, officials spotted a truck laden with sand at Ambad square and asked the truck driver to stop.

But the truck did not stop. As the revenue officials chased it in their car, it suddenly slowed down, resulting in a collision.

Kakde allegedly arrived on the scene in an SUV and threatened the officials that they got away this time but next time they will not be spared.

A case was registered against him under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and he was arrested, police said, adding further probe is on.

