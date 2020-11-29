Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): The officials of local administration on Saturday rescued a 60-year-old man Abbulaiah who was trapped in the floodwater of Niva river stream near Kotrakona village, GD Nellore Mandal here in Andhra Pradesh.

Abbulaiah hails from Kalijavedu village of Nellore Mandal.

In order to rescue him, the official ordered to close the gates of NTR reservoir so no additional water entered the stream and then they rescued Abbulaiah.

DSP Sudhakar Reddy, Circle Inspector Balayya, Sub Inspector Suman, Tehsildar Inbanathan have successfully rescued the old man from the stream.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore districts affected by cyclone Nivar and announced Rs 5 lakhs ex gratia to the bereaved families.

Reddy said that financial aid of Rs 500 will be granted to those who have taken shelter in relief centres after the devastating cyclone.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to estimate the crop loss and immediately submit the report in this regard and added that victims should be treated with the utmost care and with a humanitarian approach.

Eight people lost their lives due to cyclone, which included six deaths in Chittoor and two in Kadapa. (ANI)

