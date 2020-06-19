Panaji, Jun 19 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the area around the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa will be upgraded under a Central government scheme.

Sawant chaired a meeting to discuss the final detailed project report (DPR) on beautification of the church complex, which is a UNESCO heritage site.

A beautification project will be undertaken at the cost of Rs 45 crore under the Central government's Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive, he said.

The meeting was attended by Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar and Archbishop of Goa Felipe Neri Ferrao.

The complex, which also houses other churches, will be equipped with facilities including a hall, parking bays, toilets, sign boards etc, Sawant said.

The Basilica of Bom Jesus, which dates back to 1605, is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). PTI

