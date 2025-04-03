Mendhar/Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) Security forces on Thursday recovered an old mortar shell in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The shell was discovered by locals near a house in the Balnoi area of the Mendhar sector, they said.

Also Read | Mohammad Kasim Ansari Resigns: JDU Leader Quits Party in Protest Over Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.

On getting information, police and security forces rushed to the spot and safely defused the shell.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)