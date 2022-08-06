Srinagar, Aug 6 (PTI) An explosion took place in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

No injury or loss of life was reported in the incident.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Gang-Rape of 35-Year-Old Woman in Bhandara Sparks Outrage; CM Eknath Shinde Orders Immediate Probe.

A police official said, a loud sound was heard in the morning by inhabitants of the Kralpora area of the central Kashmir district, where some families from the minority community also live.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and a bomb disposal squad team visited the incident site, he said.

Also Read | Income Tax Department Raids Film Producers, Distributors in Tamil Nadu.

"It seems some unexploded old shell in building material or scrap there might have exploded which caused the loud sound," the official said.

An investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)