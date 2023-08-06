New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): An old shell was found in the Munak Canal of Delhi's Rohini, said the police on Sunday.

According to the Delhi police, the shell was found in the Munak Canal in sector 28 of Rohini under the PS Samaypur Badli limits.

The police said that all precautions are being taken to dispose it of.

"Prima facie it appears to be an old and hollow shell but all precautions are being taken to dispose it of," the Delhi police said. (ANI)

