New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Old Students' Association, Hindu College organised the eighth edition of "The Clash of the Titans Invitational Debate 2023" at The Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi on Saturday.

The alumni of six prestigious colleges of Delhi University of national fame Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Indraprastha College, Kirorimal College and Hindu College participated in this debating competition.

Also Read | Satish Kaushik Death: Nothing Suspicious Found So Far; Probe Is On, Say Delhi Police.

The debaters tested their debating skills on a contemporary relevant topic: "This House Believes That Facts Are Not Facts".

Former President of South Asian University (SAU) Dr Kavita Sharma was the chief guest on this occasion.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier Arrested for Allegedly Killing His Colleague in Samba.

The jury consisted of Rakesh Kacker (IAS, retd.), Dr. Anup Wadhawan (IAS, retd.), and Desh Ratan Nigam. Eminent media personality Kajori Sen, and Assistant Professor of Journalism Practice at O.P. Jindal Global University were the moderators.

The Titans Cup (Winning Team) was won by the Lady Shri Ram College team of Arunima and Gaurika Sood. Dr Arunabh Singh, Hindu College and Aditi Anand, Miranda House declared Winners of The Best Speaker Prize.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Burman, Secretary, OSA, Hindu College said, "When we started this debate with us, the first debate was only between Hindu College and St Stephen's College and then Dr Sharma told me that this is biased. We need to open it out and invite all the top six colleges of the university to participate which is what we did. Unfortunately after two years due to the internal problems of the governing body and the principal Stephens could not match sending a team every year and there was no cohesion between them. So, we decided to replace them, which is why you've Kirori Mal College here and I think it worked out very well. We have the best six colleges here. Bad luck with the college across the road. They always live in a shadow."

He said that the Old Students' Association of Hindu College is one of the most active Alumni Associations in the country. This year as part of our 125th-year celebration, the Old Students' Association has funded and set up a state of Art Multimedia Studio Lab in Hindu College which is going to be inaugurated next month.

"Hopefully, it will spur the students. So many of our students in the college are going into media and television and entertainment. It's a camera setup that will give them a lot of opportunity to work with," Ravi Burman.

Distinguished orators Dr Arunabh Singh and Divya Jain from Hindu College, Aditi Anand and Maha Siddiqui from Miranda House, Arunima and Gaurika Sood from Lady Shri Ram College, Parth Choudhary and Ram Johri from Shri Ram College of Commerce and Oonmona Das and Angarika Datta from Indraprastha College and Eesha Kunduri and Ankita Baidya from Kirori Mal College participated in this unique debate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)