New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will not celebrate his birthday on November 23 as his father had died recently.

Birla has asked his supporters also not to arrange any function on that day.

The Speaker will take part in a programme at BD Road at 11 am on November 23 near Parliament building to allot 76 residences built for MPs.

He has suspended all other programmes scheduled for the day. (ANI)

