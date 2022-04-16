New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday emphasised on the need for a collective action plan to tackle the climate-related issues.

Addressing the participants of the National Environment Youth Parliament in a programme organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) Lok Sabha Secretariat in Parliament Complex, Birla said that conservation of the environment is essential for safeguarding the common future of humanity and for building a sustainable world.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi that the world has enough for everyone's needs, but not enough for everyone's greed, Birla called for sustainability as a way of life for protecting the climate and the present and future generations.

Mentioning about Paris Agreement, COP-26 and International Solar Alliance, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that India is leading the world in the initiative for climate protection.

Observing that India is making sincere efforts for environmental protection and conservation, Birla observed that the legislature is also playing an active role in this regard.

He further added that sustainability is ingrained as a way of life in India and we worship elements of nature in all its forms.

Emphasizing about climate justice, the Speaker of the Lower House said that the developed countries should share their responsibility for the protection of the climate.

He also said that a "collective action plan should be formulated and implemented to tackle the climate-related issues".

Speaking on the role of youth in climate protection, Birla said that youth has always played a decisive role in bringing about social, economic and political changes in the country.

"They (youth) are the main drivers of change in the country and society. They are not only victims of climate change but biggest contributors to climate action," said Birla.

As India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Lok Sabha Speaker said the youth should understand their responsibilities for the protection of the climate and that they should partner with the government for joint environmental initiatives for awareness and other forms of climate action. (ANI)

