India News | Om Birla to Inaugurate Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Zone-II Conference in Chandigarh on June 8

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the second Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-II North Zone Conference at the Haryana Legislative Assembly in Chandigarh on Monday.

The conference will also be addressed by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, and Haryana Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda. They will also participate in the valedictory session.

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The two-day conference will focus on the theme, "Role of Aware Society and Legislators in Realising Future Challenges and Goal of Viksit Bharat 2047."

The conference will conclude with the valedictory address of the Governor of Haryana, Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh, on June 9.

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The event will bring together Presiding Officers, including Chairmen, Speakers, Deputy Chairmen and Deputy Speakers, along with MLAs and MLCs from the five legislatures that form CPA India Region Zone-II. Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, and former Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Haryana Legislative Assembly will also attend.

Presiding Officers from the legislatures of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Goa, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have also been invited to participate.

CPA India Region Zone - II comprises the Legislatures of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. This will be the second annual conference of Zone-II, following the restructuring of the CPA India Region into nine Zones in 2024. The Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly is presently serving as the Chairperson of CPA India Region Zone - II.

The conference aims to strengthen parliamentary cooperation, facilitate the exchange of best legislative and parliamentary practices, and promote constructive dialogue on issues of regional and national importance. It will also provide an important platform for Presiding Officers and legislators to share experiences and discuss strategies to contribute to the vision of a developed India by 2047. (ANI)

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