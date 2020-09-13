Srinagar, Sep 13 (PTI) National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday congratulated two Jammu and Kashmir residents -- Aryan Gupta and Naveed-Ul-Amin -- for cracking the prestigious JEE-Mains examination with striking percentiles, saying their accomplishment has highlighted the resilience, aptitude, and diligence of the young generation of the Union territory.

Abdullah said the achievement has yet again underlined the strength and determination of our youth and the fact that their resolve could overcome all difficulties.

“Aryan Gupta from Jammu has scored 99.73, the highest score in J-K for the second time, while Naveed-Ul Islam from Kashmir has also scored impressive 99.23. It is elevating to see our youth achieve laurels at the national level.

“I congratulate the toppers for making their parents and all of us proud. I wish them exciting and satisfying careers ahead. My good wishes to them as they commence a new phase in their lives,” the NC leader said.

The former chief minister said the two youngsters have been able to clear the prestigious and tough entrance test despite the persistent internet suspensions and blockage of 4G internet service for over a year now.

“The gags and curbs have failed to put off their resolve. It is indeed a remarkable achievement which will act as an inspiration for other aspiring engineers. I congratulate them again with a view that they will contribute a lot towards nation building,” Abdullah said.

