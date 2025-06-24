Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday called for the gradual reopening of tourist spots in the Union Territory, which have remained closed following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

While speaking to the reporters, Jammu and Kashmir CM said, "We have to speak to the police and those responsible for security and gradually open the places (of tourism)."

He stressed that the prolonged closure of tourist destinations could send the wrong message at a time when efforts are being made to project normalcy in the region.

"On one hand, we speak of promoting tourism and normalising Kashmir, the PM (Narendra Modi) is taking meetings to resume tourism in Kashmir, but if we keep the destinations closed, it sends a wrong signal... A lot of places are closed, and we have to open them, only then can we normalise Kashmir," he said.

Abdullah also stated that the attackers involved in the Pahalgam incident were not locals. He said all the attackers were from outside, and two locals arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were possibly forced to help them.

He further mentioned that the investigation is ongoing and a chargesheet will be filed soon.

"The biggest thing is that there was no local involvement. Those who shot bullets and killed 26 people were all from outside. Now, under an investigation by the NIA, two people have been arrested who helped these people. NIA has perhaps also said that these people were forced to help. They provided food and other things, but they were forced to do so. Let the investigation go on. NIA will then file a chargesheet," Abdullah added.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had gathered a substantial body of evidence regarding the identities of terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack case, stated a release.

The evidence gathered includes eyewitness accounts from victims, video footage, technical evidence, and sketches released by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

All evidence is being carefully analysed, and no conclusions have been derived as of now. Identities and further details will be made public at an appropriate time. (ANI)

