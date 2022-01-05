Amaravati, Jan 5 (PTI): The total number of Omicron cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 28 as four more people tested positive for the variant of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge in India: Over 6.3 Times Increase in Coronavirus Cases in Past 8 Days, Says Health Ministry.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 21 Staff Members Test COVID-19 Positive.

The State Public Health Director P Hymavathi said a 60-year-old person who arrived from the USA and a father-son duo who arrived from the UK tested positive for Omicron.

The three belonged to Prakasam district.

A 14-year-old girl in Guntur district, a contact of a foreign traveller, also tested positive, Hymavathi said.

All contacts of the cases have been traced and tested and the positive samples sent for genome sequencing, she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)