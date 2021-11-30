Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Amid the scare of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, a person who returned to Pune from Zambia on November 25 has tested positive for the COVID-19.

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation, the 60-year-old man had travelled from Zambia to Mumbai on November 20 and then travelled to Pune by taxi.

"The person who tested positive is around 60 years and is stable, asymptomatic and in-home isolation for now," the Pune Municipal Corporation officials said.

The officials had informed that the man's sample has been sent for genome sequencing and a report on the same is awaited.

"Pune Municipal Corporation has conducted RT-PCR tests of his family members and the driver who travelled with him from Mumbai to Pune and all of them have tested negative," it added.Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation has postponed the re-opening of schools for standard 1 to 7 in Pune till December 15 in view of the spread of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in parts of the world.

Omicron (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11 this year and appeared in November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO). (ANI)

