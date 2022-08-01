New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India while some samples of highly infectious BA.2.75 have also been found, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has said.

In its July 11 bulletin, which was released Monday, the consortium said the spread and frequency of BA.2.75 sub-variant is being closely monitored in every state.

Also Read | Diarrhoea Outbreak in Arunachal Pradesh: 9 Children Died Due to Consumption of Contaminated Water in Tirap.

"Any surge in hospitalization or any disease severity has not been observed during this time-period," it said.

The bulletin said Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India and the sub-lineages BA.2 and BA.2.38 have mostly been found.

Also Read | JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key to Release Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here.

"BA.2.75 sub-variant has acquired more mutations in spike protein and other genes of the SARS-CoV-2," it said.

In its July 4 bulletin, which was also released on Monday, the INSACOG said the number of SARS-CoV-2 infection has registered an increase in India over the last few weeks, with the Omicron sub-variants BA.2 (64.9 per cent) and BA.2.38 (26.4 per cent) being the prevalent sub-lineages.

"A small increase in patients infected with the BA.5 variant has also been observed. However, there is no report of any increased hospitalization or any report of increased disease severity. COVID appropriate behavior is likely to be followed to reduce any new spread of infection," it said.

The INSACOG, set up under the health ministry in 2020 to study and monitor genome sequencing and virus variation of circulating strains of COVID-19 in India, reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and international passengers arriving in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)