Lucknow, Aug 11 (PTI) The Lucknow administration will play the national anthem from loudspeakers across the city simultaneously on Independence Day after the flag hoisting by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Vidhan Bhawan.

The entire city will come to a standstill for 52 seconds -- the duration of the national anthem.

Also Read | Assam: Seven College Students Suspended After Their Hugging Video In Classroom Goes Viral.

District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said the national anthem will be played simultaneously across the city after the flag joisting by the chief minister at 9 am.

He said public address systems and LED screens will be installed across the city for the purpose.

Also Read | 'Victim's Dead Body Not Recognisable', Supreme Court Acquits Murder Accused.

He said a rehearsal for the programme would be done on August 13 at 9 in the morning.

All road traffic will come to a halt and traffic signals will be red while the national anthem will be played.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)