New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) In a unique initiative, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday interacted with a group of foreign envoys and apprised them of the saffron party's ideology, culture, and functioning on its 42nd foundation day.

As part of 'Know the BJP' programme, Nadda held discussions with 13 ambassadors from Asian and European nations at the party headquarters here.

The idea behind the event was to inform the dignitaries about the BJP's ideology and programmes, besides the journey of India's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP said in a statement.

The heads of missions were welcomed by BJP overseas affairs cell head Vijay Chauthaiwale. Party's vice president Baijayant Panda gave a brief introduction of the BJP and thereafter, a documentary on the saffron party was shown to the envoys.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda explained in detail about the party's ideology, its principles, electoral history, and rise. He also emphasised on the BJP's principles of cultural nationalism and integral humanism, the statement said.

The BJP is celebrating its 42nd foundation day today but our journey began in 1951 with the formation of the Jana Sangh. Since then, the BJP has never deviated from its ideology and principles, Nadda said.

The party is committed to cultural nationalism, integral humanism and 'Antodaya', based on which the BJP is constructing and developing a "new India" and all our programmes and policies are focused in this direction, he added.

During the interaction, the envoys appreciated the pro poor policies and programmes of the Modi government and their effective implementation, the BJP said.

They also showed keen interest in knowing more about "highly successful" programmes and policies of the Modi government being implemented at grassroots level like the DBT and other schemes, it said.

Talking to reporters after the event, Chauthaiwale said the interaction lasted for more than three hours and was attended by 10 envoys from European nations and three from Asian countries.

They also sought to know the reasons behind the BJP's meteoric rise, how it carries out huge campaigns and its view towards minorities, he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP said that it intends to continue such interactions with small groups of foreign diplomats while exchanges of delegations with political parties of friendly countries are also being planned.

