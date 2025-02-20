Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with her cabinet participates in Yamuna aarti at Vasudev Ghat (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta who was sworn in in a grand ceremony on Thursday in the national capital's Ramlila Maidan attended the evening aarti on the banks of the Yamuna here.

She was joined by newly inducted cabinet ministers and the Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva at the Vasudev Ghat.

Gupta, a first time MLA from Shalimar Bagh consitutency took oath as the ninth chief minster of Delhi this afternoon in a ceremony which was attended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders and chief ministers of NDA ruled states.

The 50-year-old was chosen as the new Delhi Chief Minister at the BJP Legislature Party meeting that was held at its national headquarters on Wednesday.

Today, along with Rekha Gupta, Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh were also administered the oath of office by Lt. Governor VK Saxena.

Meanwhile, earlier today visuals showed the cleaning process of the Yamuna River.

Notably, after BJP won with a historic mandate of 48 seats of 70 Delhi Assembly seats, the cleaning process for the Yamuna River was taken up and trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredge utility vehicles were deployed to the river on February 16. Apart from that, evening Aarti also commenced at the Vasudev Ghat.

Pollution in the Yamuna was a key issue during the Delhi Assembly elections, with political parties targeting each other over pollution, encroachments, and flood management.

BJP attacked AAP and accused it of failing to deliver on promises of cleaning the Yamuna. Apart from this, the BJP has mentioned cleaning Yamuna as one of the top priorities in its manifesto.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal urged the newly elected Delhi government on Thursday to table the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report and clean the Yamuna river at the earliest.

Regarding the CAG report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people on February 8 that the report would be presented in the first session of the newly elected assembly itself. (ANI)

