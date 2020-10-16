Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 16 (ANI): On a plea seeking a probe by an independent agency into the murder of BJP worker Manish Shukla, the division bench of High Court at Calcutta on Friday directed both the parties to file affidavit-in-reply and asked the petitioner to file a rejoinder.

The court further fixed the next date of hearing on November 10, 2020.

The court was hearing the plea file by Priyanka Tibrewal seeking probe by an independent agency in murder of BJP worker Manish Shukla.

The Division Bench on the last date of hearing held on October 12, 2020 was submitted by the Learned Advocate General representing the State of West Bengal in a sealed envelope and the same was placed before the Division Bench for kind consideration.

After going through the report and after hearing the Learned Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and the Learned Advocate General, the Division Bench was pleased to direct the parties to exchange and complete the pleadings i.e respondents to file its affidavit-in-reply and further granted liberty to the petitioner to file their rejoinder and was further pleased to fix the matter on November 10, 2020.

In the meantime, the CID, who has been conducting probe /investigation, was also directed to submit report of investigation for the further progress made in the investigation during this period. (ANI)

