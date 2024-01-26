Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday took a swipe at the Centre for non-selection of the state's tableau for the Republic Day parade in the national capital.

He recalled how several proud sons and daughters of the soil were at the forefront of the country's freedom struggle and contributed to the making of the Indian Republic, safeguarding its unity, integrity and sovereignty through countless sacrifices.

"Addressing the gathering after unfurling the Tricolour in a function to mark 75th Republic Day, the chief minister said that this day assumes a lot of significance for us because Punjabis had brought it after enormous sacrifices," read a media release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The CM said in the pre-independence days, January 26 came and went every year but no one was allowed to unfurl the national flag.

Taking a dig at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for ignoring the state's tableau at the main Republic Day parade in the national capital, the Punjab CM added, "While today, we have the right to celebrate this day but it is unfortunate that the tableau of the state was deliberately kept out of the Republic Day parade."

"The Chief Minister said that it is surprising how national festivals can be celebrated without Punjab, adding that those who had deliberately kept Punjab's tableau out of the parade must tell what is wrong in them," the release added.

He said that the rich culture and heritage of the state were duly showcased in the tableaus of the state government because "we can't compromise with the pride" of Punjab.

"Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the mockery of the supreme sacrifices made by the Punjabis by the Union government is intolerable and unwarranted, due to which the state has vehemently raised this issue," the release added.

The CM accused the Centre of insulting the heroes of the country's freedom struggle, including Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru, Shaheed Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Udham Singh, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, Mai Bhago, Ghadri Baabe and others, by rejecting the state's tableau.

"Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this cannot be tolerated as it is the grave insult of these great patriots and national leaders adding that the state government has now duly showcased this immense contribution in tableaus across the state," the release stated.

The CM informed that the state government has decided to name the upcoming international airport at Indian Air Force Station Halwara, Ludhiana as Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport.

He claimed that it was due to the efforts of his government that the Mohali International Airport was earlier named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, adding that the naming of Halwara Airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha would be a humble tribute to him.

He added that naming airports, universities and other institutions after heroes of the freedom struggle was important to perpetuate their glorious legacies.

"Earlier, the Chief Minister inspected the parade led by parade commander Akarshi Jain, IPS. He also took a salute from an impressive march past by contingents of Punjab Police, Punjab Home Guards, Punjab Armed Police, NCC Girls and Boys, Bharat Scouts and Guides, besides the Punjab Police Brass Band," the release added.

Meanwhile, on the 75th Republic Day, the students of various local schools presented a range of events including Bhangra, Gidha, group dance, PT show and group singing.

The chief minister also felicitated surviving freedom fighters and their kin in recognition of their valuable contributions to the country's struggle for emancipation from colonial rule. (ANI)

