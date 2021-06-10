Patna, Jun 10 (PTI) Taking a round of the capital city to assess the ground reality after lifting COVID-related lockdown, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday on seeing some people without mask once again appealed to the citizens to strictly follow coronavirus protocols as any lapse could once again help the deadly virus soar.

After over a month, the Bihar government decided to lift the lockdown from June 9 following substantive drop in positive cases and fatalities.

Kumar made an unannounced tour of different localities of Patna to see the situation after the unlock and after finding some people roaming without mask reiterated his appeal not to forget wearing face masks and maintain social distancing, effective tools to check COVID spread.

Principal Secretaries to the CM-Dipak Kumar and Chanchal Kumar- secretary to the chief minister Anupam kumar besides Patna District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police Chandrasekhar Singh and Upendra Sharma respectively were part of the trip around the city.

Kumar made the appeal through a tweet, asking people to venture out of home only with mask and not forget to keep social distancing in public places.

Bihar had imposed lockdown on May 5 when the second wave was wreaking havoc in the state. The lockdown was subsequently extended till it was done away with from June 9.

But, even after lifting the lockdown, the state government is continuing with certain curbs including closure of schools/colleges,coaching institutes, religious places in addition to gyms, parks among others. Attendance at wedding and last rites continue to remain thin as in the past.

