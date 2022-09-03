Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 3 (ANI): The 10-day illustrious festival of Onam will be celebrated in Kerala from August 30 till September 8. The festival symbolizes the return of Mahabali the demon king. This year's Onam festival will witness flowers, along with 'Onathappan' which is the conical little tower, and also a model of 'Maveli' made of clay.

Onathappan, also known as Thrikkakara Appan or Thrikakkarappan, is symbolized by a clay pyramid with four faces and a flat top that is used during Onam festivities.

Typically, this pyramid-shaped building represents Lord Vishnu's incarnation Vamana. Mahabali the monarch is symbolized by the "Maveli" figure. According to the Onam story and prevailing opinion, King Mahabali was unjustly forced into the netherworld or 'pathalam' by Lord Vishnu in his Vamana avatar. However, King Bali was given permission by Lord Vishnu to visit his subjects once a year. Additionally, it is thought that King Bali arrived at the Vaikunta, or "Vishnu sayujyam."

The sales of Onathappan were at a standstill owing to Covid restrictions for the last two years. The Onam festival this year is being celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm and the sale of 'Onathappan during this time is in full swing.

Talking to ANI, Sindhu a seller said, "I have been selling 'Onathappan' for 21 years. I am selling this in Thrippunithura at Kochi every year. I am making this with my husband at home. There was no business for two years due to Covid-19. But this time there is more business than in two years. It is made using clay. And sand is also used with that."

Most people come to Thrippunithura temple to buy Onathappan, said a local seller near the Thrippunithura temple.

"Business started to get busy. It is busy since morning. Most people who come to Thrippunithura temple come to buy it. It costs Rs 150 for a set which includes an 'Onathappan' and other accessories related to that", said Mohan a local Onathappan seller. (ANI)

