Ahmedabad, Feb 8 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Saturday that millets, once the staple food of low-income and poor families, have now become the pride of the rich, even featuring as special counters at weddings.

Millet-based packaged food items have reached stores and markets and a complete supply chain of the coarse grains has developed, Patel said after inaugurating the two-day state-level ‘Millet Mahotsav and Natural Farmers Market -2025'.

Known to be loaded with nutrients, some of the common millets available in India include Ragi (finger millet), Jowar (sorghum), Small millet, Bajra (pearl millet) and Proso millet.

“Shree Anna (name given to millets by the Centre), which was used in the food of low-income and poor families in India a few decades ago, has now become the pride of the rich people and now special millet counters are seen even at weddings,” Patel said in his inaugural address.

The CM called the coarse grains, which have been a part of people's food since ancient times, the country's heritage.

Patel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed the way to a healthy life to the country and the world through the mantra of ‘Back to Basic' that involved the expansion of ‘Shree Anna' cultivation and natural farming.

At the event, CM Patel also virtually inaugurated Gujarat State Seeds Corporation Limited's three godown complexes in the Ahmedabad district and one in the Jamnagar district.

Under Modi's leadership, the well-being of the people has always been given priority and this programme is a testament to his public welfare-oriented approach, the CM said.

Congratulating the state agriculture department for the timely and smooth organisation of the Millet Mahotsav programme in seven municipalities, Patel said that the PM has made the country proud of its rich heritage with the mantra of ‘Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' (heritage as well as development).

Several FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations) have also come forward in this sector and women's self-help groups have become self-reliant by making millet products, he said.

Explaining the benefits and importance of natural agriculture, the CM urged all those present to adopt it and abandon the practice of farming with the help of chemicals.

Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said millet cultivation benefits everyone, including farmers, the land and those consuming the food. Millets are very healthy for people of all ages, from children to the elderly, he said.

The state agriculture minister said 72 countries had supported the PM's proposal to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets. As a result of his foresight, the benefits of superfood millets have reached many countries of the world, he added.

