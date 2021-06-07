Ballia (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) The local police Sunday arrested a person days after the blood-stained body of a 15-year-old girl was found behind a polytechnic hostel, officials said.

They said the accused was in a relationship with the deceased.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said the Dalit girl's body was found behind the polytechnic hostel premises in Bansdih police station area on May 23.

He said the accused allegedly killed her as she was exerting pressure on him to marry her.

A country-made pistol and live cartridges were also recovered from him, Yadav added.

