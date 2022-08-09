Bijnor, Aug 9 (PTI) One person was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of an elderly priest, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, East, Omveer Singh, said on the morning of August 6, Begram, the priest at Manokamna Mandir in the Sherkot area of the district was beaten to death using a stick.

Police arrested Dinesh Kumar alias Bhutto on Tuesday, and have also recovered the stick used in the crime.

Singh said Dinesh has confessed to committing the crime over a property issue.

The ASP said the accused also admitted to murdering one other person for stopping him to encroach on a land.

Earlier, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Singh said Begram (70) was killed when he was conducting rituals and worshipping at Manokamna Mandir.

The incident took place at around 4.30 am. As Begram shouted, his wife came out, after which the attackers fled, the SP said.

Police after reaching the spot took Begram to a hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Three teams were formed to investigate the incident.

