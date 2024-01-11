Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh police have arrested one person for robbery and recovered gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 16.50 lakh.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Shubham Gupta, a resident of Dhalli, Shimla.

Police received a complaint from one Ramesh Kumar Gupta, a resident of Dhalli, alleging that some unknown miscreants robbed his house and took away the jewellery in gold and silver.

"Acting on the complaint of the victim, we apprehended one accused with gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 16.50 lakh," the police said.

The team also solved a similar case of burglary in the Sanjauli area recently and recovered gold jewellery worth lakhs from the accused. Similarly, more than a dozen theft and burglary cases in the Dhalli Police Station area were also solved by the team last year. (ANI)

