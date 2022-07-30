Muzaffarnagar, Jul 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested one person from Mirapur area of the district with 1.195 kg of smack, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the seized smack is valued at around Rs 1 crore in the international market.

The accused Ashok, a resident of Saharanpur district, was arrested on Thursday night near Monti Chauraha under Mirapur police station area, they said.

A mobile phone and Rs 2,100 in cash was also recovered from him, police added.

