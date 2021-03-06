Srinagar, Mar 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 79 new positive COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,26,932, even as one fresh death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The death toll in the Union territory due to the pandemic is 1,961 after one fresh death was reported from Jammu division, they added.

Out of the fresh cases, 18 were from Jammu division and 61 from Kashmir division of the Union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest with 35 cases followed by 16 in Jammu district.

While nine districts did not report any fresh cases, nine other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases was 882 in the UT, while 1,24,089 patients have recovered so far from the infection, the officials said.

